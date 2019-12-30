With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century
Updated 12/30/2019 12:25 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The past year's population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. grew from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates.
That's the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.
