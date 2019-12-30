Grains lower, livestock higher.
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 2.40 cents at $5.5520 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 2.40 cents at $3.88 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 3.20 cents at $2.8940 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 1.80 cents at 9.3760 a bushel.
Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.2385 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .23 cent at $1.4575 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained .63 cent at .7158 a pound.
