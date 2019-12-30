Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of "injustice"

FILE - This March, 2019, file photo shows former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, right, and his wife Carole in Tokyo. Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, has received permission from a Tokyo court to talk for one hour in a video call with his wife. (Kyodo News via AP, File) Associated Press

A security guard stands in the garage at the residence of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. A close friend says Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 11, 2012, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speak during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. A close friend says Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 that Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins, left Japan where he is under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. Associated Press

Journalists stake out at the back entrance of a building which houses an office of Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer for Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He apparently jumped bail. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French and Lebanese passports, left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, a masked man, front with blue cap, believed to be former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, leaves Tokyo's Detention Center in Tokyo. Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday, Dec. 31, 2019. He apparently jumped bail. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French and Lebanese passports, left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP, File) Associated Press

Journalists stake out at the back entrance of a building which houses an office of Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer for Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He apparently jumped bail. It was not clear how Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French and Lebanese passports, left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020. Associated Press

TOKYO -- Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he is in Lebanon and has left Japan, where he faces a criminal trial.

Ghosn said in a statement through his representatives Tuesday that he was not fleeing justice, but instead seeking to avoid 'injustice and political persecution.'

He did not provide details on how he got out but promised to talk to reporters soon.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan about a year ago on various financial misconduct allegations and was out on bail, under conditions that did not allow travel abroad.

He has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities had trumped up charges to prevent a planned fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.