Police: Boy hurt in accidental gunfire at Illinois gun range
Updated 12/29/2019 11:10 AM
OAK FOREST, Ill. -- A boy was wounded in accidental gun fire at a suburban Chicago gun range, police said.
A boy and his father were in a showroom at Eagle Sports Range on Saturday afternoon when someone accidentally discharged a firearm, according to Oak Forest police.
The boy was hit in the stomach with a ricochet, authorities said. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
Officials with Eagle Sports Range had no comment.
No further details were immediately available.
Oak Forest police were investigating.
