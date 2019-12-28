UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

LONDON -- British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.

Police say he is being questioned on suspicion of the 'commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.'

The property where he was arrested is being searched by police.

The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect's actions.