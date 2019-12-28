 

UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/28/2019 7:33 AM

LONDON -- British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police say he is being questioned on suspicion of the 'commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.'

The property where he was arrested is being searched by police.

The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect's actions.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 