Last-place Espanyol hires coach FernÃ¡ndez to end of season

Updated 12/27/2019 7:35 AM
MADRID -- Espanyol has hired coach Aberlardo FernÃ¡ndez to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league.
Espanyol said Friday that FernÃ¡ndez has a contract until the end of the season.
He replaced Pablo MachÃn, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last LeganÃ©s last weekend.
Espanyol has 10 points from 18 matches. It is five points from safety.
The 49-year-old FernÃ¡ndez recently helped AlavÃ©s escape relegation when it was in a similar position to Espanyol's. He was with AlavÃ©s until the end of last season.
FernÃ¡ndez's first training session in charge of Espanyol will be on Monday.
