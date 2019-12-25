New York faces Brooklyn, looks to end 3-game slide

New York Knicks (7-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup against Brooklyn after losing three games in a row.

The Nets are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn has a 12-5 record against opponents under .500.

The Knicks are 0-8 against Atlantic Division teams. New York has the league's worst offense, averaging just 103.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 103-101 in the last meeting on Nov. 24. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 30 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. led New York with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinwiddie is averaging 22.7 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kevin Knox ranks second on the Knicks averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.1 points per game and shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 52.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), David Nwaba: out for season (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Marcus Morris: day to day (achilles), Taj Gibson: day to day (illness), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.