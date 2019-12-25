Dallas hosts San Antonio after Aldridge's 40-point game

San Antonio Spurs (12-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces the Dallas Mavericks after LaMarcus Aldridge scored 40 points in the Spurs' 145-115 victory against the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are 11-4 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 11-3 against opponents under .500.

The Spurs are 8-10 in conference play. San Antonio is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 117-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 18. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 42 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.6 rebounds and averages 17.6 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 15.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 20.9 points and has added 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Patty Mills has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 12.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.