Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup with the Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers (14-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers square off against the Utah Jazz. Lillard is seventh in the league scoring 26.6 points per game.

The Jazz are 3-2 against division opponents. Utah ranks second in the league shooting 38.5 percent from deep led by Bojan Bogdanovic shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Portland is sixth in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game. Hassan Whiteside paces the Trail Blazers with 13.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 15 points and 14.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Lillard is averaging 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 3.5 assists and scored 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, six steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.