 

Bond set at $250K for driver charged in crash that killed 3

 
Updated 12/25/2019 11:06 AM

LEWISTOWN, Ill. -- Bond was at $250,000 for a driver charged in connection with a vehicle crash in western Illinois that left three people from Iowa dead.

Pedro Orozco, 20, faced three counts of aggravated driving under the influence. He appeared this week in Fulton County Circuit Court, according to The ( Peoria) Journal Star.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Authorities have said he was driving northbound last Friday on Illinois Route 97 when the vehicle he was driving collided with another headed west on Route 9. The crash happened outside Cuba.

Orozco of Galesburg was being held at Fulton County Jail. Messages could not be left Wednesday for his recently-appointed public defender. His next court appearance is Dec. 30.

Three people in the westbound vehicle, all from Burlington, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Archie Allen, 71; Marvin Brockett, 66; and Carol Seibert, 76.

The driver was Allen, but he was not ruled at fault, according to the Fulton County Coroner's Office.

