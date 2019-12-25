 

Illinois gets $40M in federal funding for early childhood

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/25/2019 1:36 PM

CHICAGO -- Illinois will get over $40 million in federal funding for early childhood programs over the next three years, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The state will get $13.4 million a year through 2022 to build programs and expand preschool programs for low-income and moderate-income families.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The money comes from a competitive grant program administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, Illinois is increasing reimbursement rates for child care providers and adding a new commission to look early education statewide. Pritzker said it is part of the state's goal to become the best state nationwide for raising children.

'We have so much more to accomplish for Illinois families and their children,'' he said in a statement.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 