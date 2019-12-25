Illinois gets $40M in federal funding for early childhood

CHICAGO -- Illinois will get over $40 million in federal funding for early childhood programs over the next three years, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The state will get $13.4 million a year through 2022 to build programs and expand preschool programs for low-income and moderate-income families.

The money comes from a competitive grant program administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, Illinois is increasing reimbursement rates for child care providers and adding a new commission to look early education statewide. Pritzker said it is part of the state's goal to become the best state nationwide for raising children.

'We have so much more to accomplish for Illinois families and their children,'' he said in a statement.