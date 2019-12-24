 

UN reports deadly violence by armed groups in Nigeria

 
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS -- Armed groups in northern Nigeria have reportedly executed many civilians and abducted many others in a state where Boko Haram is active, the United Nations said Tuesday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters the executions and abductions took place Monday in northern Borno state on the Damaturu-Biu road linking Yobe and Borno states.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners condemned the violent incidents and urged Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and protect civilians.

Borno state was the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency a decade ago and it has suffered the worst of the Boko Haram attacks.

Dujarric said over 36,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, about half of them civilians.

