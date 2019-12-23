 

Austin Peay extends coach Hudspeth's contract through 2024

 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Austin Peay has rewarded coach Mark Hudspeth with a contract extension through 2024 after his debut season resulted in the Governor's first playoff appearance.

Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced the deal Monday, saying he knew a year ago Austin Peay had hired the right person for the job. Harrison said in a statement that Hudspeth and his staff have exceeded his expectations.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hudspeth led Austin Peay (11-4) to its first Ohio Valley Conference title since 1977. The Governors also beat Furman and Sacramento State to reach the final eight in the FCS playoffs before losing to Montana State. Hudspeth was named the OVC coach of the year.

