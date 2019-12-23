Beal scores 30, short-handed Wizards hold off Knicks 121-115

NEW YORK -- Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks 121-115 on Monday night.

Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game.

The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas, who served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night's game in Philadelphia.

Washington, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, seemed as if it was about to coast to an easy win as it increased its lead to 116-99 with 4:40 remaining before New York stormed back.

New York then went on a 16-2 run, highlighted by Mitchell Robinson's hustle in the paint for a dunk that cut the lead to 118-113 with 1:20 left. On the next possession, Robinson swatted Beal's layup, leading to Randle's layup on the other end that made it 118-115 with 48 seconds to play.

Brown then missed a 3-pointer, but Elfrid Payton missed a potential tying 3 from the top of the arc.

Brown then hit three straight free throws to seal it for Washington.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Jason Robinson made his first NBA start. He was recalled from Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G-League affiliate. '» Beal attempted a career-high 38 shots. He made 13.

Knicks: F Marcus Morris (sore left Achilles tendon) did not play. '» Veteran forward Taj Gibson (illness) was also held out.

RIGHT AND WRONG

Washington coach Scott Brooks understood where the league was coming from when it issued its suspension of Thomas, but also called for improved control over fans attending games.

'I understand the rule. The rule is there and it's a good rule,' Scott said. 'But I think we also have to be cognizant that we have to control some of the fans. What they say, it's just out of control at certain places.'

FILLING IN

With eight players out, the league granted Washington a hardship exception. The Wizards signed G Gary Payton II from the G League South Bay Lakers. The son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton was averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the developmental league affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Payton, who last season signed a 10-day contract with Washington, finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. He also had five assists.

UP NEXT Wizards: Close out their four-game road trip at Detroit on Thursday night.

Knicks: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.