'Rise of Skywalker' opens with $175.5 million; 'Cats' flops

This Dec. 3, 2019 photo shows writer-director J.J. Abrams posing for a portrait to promote his film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, Calif. Associated Press

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows, from left, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.) Associated Press

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, left, and Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Lucasfilm via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Force was a little less strong with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." J.J. Abrams' Skywalker finale couldn't match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films.

'The Rise of Skywalker' came in with worse reviews than any 'Star Wars' movie except for 1999's 'The Phantom Menace,' which famously heralded the debut of Jar Jar Binks. 'The Rise of Skywalker' has a 57% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, too, were relatively lukewarm to the movie, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

That response may have muted what could have been a record-setting weekend. While Disney had cautiously estimated about a $165 million opening, analysts had pegged 'The Rise of Skywalker' for around $200 million.

'The Rise of Skywalker' pulled in $374 million worldwide, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film was especially lackluster in China, as all 'Star Wars' films have been. It grossed $12.1 million there.

Though it proved divisive with fans, 2017's 'Last of the Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson, opened with $220 million. Abrams' own 'The Force Awakens' set a then-record in 2015 with a $248 million debut.

Such expectations did not await Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats.' The much ridiculed big-screen musical, featuring infamous 'digital fur technology,' scratched out just $6.5 million in ticket sales, sending Mr. Mistoffelees (and Universal Pictures) home licking their wounds.

The $100 million production, featuring an ensemble including Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift, came in well behind projections. It opened in a distant fourth place.

Holdovers 'Jumanji: The Next Level" and 'Frozen 2' both surpassed 'Cats.'

'Rise of Skywalker' culminated a tumultuous period in 'Star Wars," finishing off both a trilogy and nine-film cycle begun 42 years ago by George Lucas. In 2012, Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion. While its stewardship of 'Star Wars' has drawn mostly praise and enormous box-office proceeds, 'The Rise of Skywalker" trailed both the much-debated 'Last of the Jedi' and the 2018 dud 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.'

In November, Disney chief executive Bob Iger told investors that 'Star Wars' will go 'into a hiatus' after 'Rise of Skywalker.' The next 'Star Wars' movie, not one in the Skywalker saga, isn't scheduled for release until 2022. 'Game of Thrones' makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently pulled out of planned 'Star Wars' trilogy.

Lately, 'Star Wars' has been a more emphatic hit on the small screen. 'The Mandalorian' helped launch the Disney Plus streaming service.

But Disney can still make considerable demands on theaters for 'Star Wars" films. Disney charges theaters 65% of ticket sales, or about 10% more than standard, for 'Star Wars' releases, and requires a run of four weeks.

