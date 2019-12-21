 

18-year-old Zirkzee scores again for Bayern; Leipzig wins

  • Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, and Wolfsburg's Marcel Tisserand battle for the ball during the Germany Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

  • Leipzig's Patrik Schick, left, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

By CIARÃN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/21/2019 11:47 AM

BERLIN -- Defending champion Bayern Munich and Bundesliga leader Leipzig both left it late to secure wins on Saturday with 18-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee again proving the hero for Bayern.

Substitute Zirkzee scored in the 86th minute for Bayern to beat Wolfsburg 2-0. Serge Gnabry added another in the 89th while the visitors were still recovering.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Zirkzee also scored on his debut against Freiburg on Wednesday in Bayern's 3-1 win.

Leipzig needed late goals to overcome Augsburg 3-1 at home, opening up a three- point lead over second-place Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach before its late game at Hertha Berlin.

Also Saturday: Schalke salvaged a 2-2 draw at home with Freiburg; Cologne beat Werder Bremen 1-0; and Bayer Leverkusen won 1-0 at Mainz.

