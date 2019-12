San Diego State beats Central Michigan in NM Bowl

San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) celebrates with teammate Luq Barcoo after scoring a touchdown on a Central Michigan fumble return during the second half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory. San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth

It was a homecoming for San Diego State coach Rocky Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico's coach. Long is 4-9 in bowl games.

San Diego State prevented Central Michigan (8-6) from sustaining consistent drives, with quarterback Quinten Dormady under pressure and forced to throw into tight coverage. He passed for 164 and threw three interception. Central Michigan's Jonathan Ward, who came into the game with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, was held to 7 rushing yards and 26 yards receiving.

BOCA RATON BOWL

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 52, SMU 28

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control in the Boca Raton Bowl.

It was FAU's first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss - and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn't miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.

James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. Rashad Smith ran a fumble back for a score in the third quarter to help FAU blow the game open. Brandon Robison completed 27 of 37 passes for FAU.

Shane Buchele completed 27 for 47 passes for 303 yards for SMU (10-3).

CURE BOWL

LIBERTY 23, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Frankie Hickson ran for 120 yards on 22 carries, Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns in Liberty's Cure Bowl victory on Saturday.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery Aug. 16, got his 50th career victory. Liberty (8-5) joined Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility. Georgia Southern finished 7-6.

