Pair could face new charges in Indiana neglect case

Updated 12/21/2019 10:49 AM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Prosecutors are looking to file four additional charges against an Indiana couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter.

Michael and Kristine Barnett, who were charged in September with two counts of neglect of a dependent, now possibly face six to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Journal and Carrier.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

If the prosecutors' proposed new charges are allowed, the felony will move to a Class B felony.

The now-divorced couple adopted 6-year-old Natalia, who has a severe form of dwarfism, in 2010. Three years later, they claimed she was actually an adult con artist trying to kill them.

The Barnetts moved to Canada and left Natalia in an apartment in Lafayette.

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyers is set to hear arguments on the motion on Dec. 27.

