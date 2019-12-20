Kane has goal, 3 assists in Blackhawks' 4-1 win over Jets

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) attempts to get the puck from Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele's (55) shot is deflected wide while Chicago Blackhawks' Olli Maatta (6) and Duncan Keith (2) defend as Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) gets caught out of position during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) saves a shot from the point as Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) looks on and Blackhawks' Olli Maatta (6) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) and Chicago Blackhawks' Olli Maatta (6) look for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Tucker Poolman (3) defends against Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad (20) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Bourque (57) looks to get his stick on a rebound against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik (8) cannot tip the puck past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Tucker Poolman (3) also defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Nylander (92) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) fails to stop a shot from Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Nylander (92) as Jets' Tucker Poolman (3) also defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrick Kane was glad the Chicago Blackhawks kept their cool.

Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

It took Chicago 12:32 to get its first shot on goal in the second, and the Blackhawks were outshot 14-3 in the middle frame.

'We were really happy with our start, not a great second, and would've been easy to be frustrated and not have a great third,' Kane said. 'But we came out and, like I said, scored early, which I think helped.

'And then they got one, no real panic on the bench or anything, just kept playing solid, did the right things out there. Nice to build off that start we had and have a great third period, too.'

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

'We had a lot of good chances, a lot of shots to the net,' Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said.

Cylander scored 59 seconds into the game on a two-on-one with Kane, shooting the puck high on Hellebuyck's glove side. Chicago made it 2-0 37 seconds into the third period, with Kane capitalizing on a turnover near Winnipeg's blue line and quickly feeding the puck to Kubalik for a breakaway.

Winnipeg countered with Poolman's one-timer at 5:09.

The Jets were called for too many men and Gustafsson took a pass from Kane and ripped a one-timer past Hellebuyck on the power play with 9:02 left. Kane capped the scoring with 3:21 left.

Chicago forward Brandon Saad left the game after he was checked into the boards by Jets defenseman Luca Sbisa. Saad fell and appeared to injure his right leg. ...

'He's going to be out a couple weeks,' Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. 'We'll see. Obviously it's ankle and I don't have an exact timeline, but it's not day-to-day.'

NOTES: The Jets were 1-2-0 on their homestand.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: At Minnesota on Saturday.