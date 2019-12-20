Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson declares for NFL draft
STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Parkinson said Friday it wasn't an easy decision but he is ready to chase his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.
Parkinson had 48 catches for 589 yards and one TD this season. He had 87 catches for 1,171 yards and 12 TDs in 31 career games.
