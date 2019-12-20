 

Palace: 98-year-old Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital for treatment of pre-existing condition as a precaution

 
Palace: 98-year-old Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital for treatment of pre-existing condition as a precaution.

