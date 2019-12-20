 

UK charges US diplomat's wife over teen's death in crash

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/20/2019 9:28 AM

LONDON -- An American diplomat's wife who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident has been charged, British prosecutors said Friday.

British police say Harry Dunn died when he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a U.S. military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dunn's family has urged her to return and face British justice and met President Donald Trump as part of their campaign.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized police to charge Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving 'following a thorough review of the evidence available.'

Prosecutors said they had begun extradition proceedings, although it is up to the government whether to formally ask for Sacoolas to be sent back to Britain.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 