Gunshots, heavy police presence at North Carolina workplace

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A police official says the situation is now 'stable' after numerous officers responded to a local government facility in North Carolina where witnesses reported gunfire.

Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters no other information about shooting victims will be released until a 2 p.m. EST news conference.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that more than 20 police cars were at the scene of the municipal building Friday morning.

Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.

Winston-Salem is about about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Charlotte.

