International prosecutor preparing to open Palestinian probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court took a major step Friday toward opening an investigation in the occupied Palestinian territories, asking judges exactly what territory a future investigation could cover.

The announcement ended years of preliminary investigations into alleged crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinians and signaled that Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is preparing to open a formal probe.

It drew swift condemnation from Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it 'a dark day for truth and justice.'

While Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognize its jurisdiction, Palestinians have been recognized as a member state and requested an investigation.

'I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine,' Bensouda said in a statement.

She said she is 'satisfied that ... war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.'

Bensouda said she has now asked judges to outline the geographic scope of an investigation.

'Specifically, I have sought confirmation that the 'territory' over which the Court may exercise its jurisdiction, and which I may subject to investigation, comprises the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza.'

Netanyahu said Bensouda's decision 'has turned the International Criminal Court into a political tool to delegitimize the State of Israel. The prosecutor has completely ignored the legal arguments we presented to her.'