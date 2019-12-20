UN defeats rival resolutions to keep Syria cross-border aid

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council on Friday failed to approve rival resolutions that would continue the delivery of humanitarian aid across borders to more than 1 million Syrians every month in mainly rebel-held areas, leaving future deliveries in question as winter arrives.

The contentious meeting reflected the deep divisions in the U.N.'s most powerful body over the eight-year Syrian war, which have blocked action to end it. But until now, the council had been able to act on humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

A resolution co-sponsored by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait and supported by the U.N. humanitarian office would have extended the mandate for cross-border aid deliveries for six months and cut one of four crossing points It received 13 'yes' votes in the 15-member council. But it was vetoed by Russia, the Syrian government's closest ally, and China which often supports Moscow.

The proposed resolution initially sought to add a new crossing point to the four existing points and extend the mandate for aid deliveries for a year, but it was watered down in an attempted compromise to authorizing three crossing points for six months.

A late rival resolution sponsored by Russia and China, introduced on Monday, would have extended deliveries for six months and kept only two crossing points in Turkey. It received five 'yes' votes, six 'no' votes and four abstentions - and was automatically defeated because it failed to get the required nine 'yes' votes.

Accusations and recriminations flew during and after the votes, with many council members calling it a sad day and vowing to try to find an acceptable compromise.

The current year-long mandate for aid deliveries through four border crossings - Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa in Turkey, Al Yarubiyah in Iraq, and Al-Ramtha in Jordan - expires on Jan. 10.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, the current council president, said she was 'in a state of shock' and 'deeply and profoundly disappointed' at the Russian and Chinese vetoes.

'What I can promise you is the council will continue to work every day throughout the holidays until Jan. 10 to come to a resolution to help the people in need in Syria,' she said. 'Furthermore, there is not an administration stronger than the Trump administration that will always help the people in Syria until help is no longer needed.'

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce echoed that she would also be working 'tirelessly' to try to reach a compromise agreement 'if everybody is willing to do so,' but this will likely be done informally among members.

'We're going to have to sit down with a blank sheet of paper and see where we can find points of agreement to get the resolution through,' she said.

Russia voted for cross-border aid deliveries from 2014-2016 and abstained for the last two years 'so there's something about getting back to that,' Pierce said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the council circulated Monday that 'the United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided.'