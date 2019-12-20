Standoff with gunman in eastern Indiana ends hours later
Updated 12/20/2019 9:39 PM
LYNN, Ind. -- A police officer was injured during a standoff with a man who fired a gun from inside a home in eastern Indiana's Randolph County, authorities said.
Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the state police said the officer was hit by debris from a round fired at him, but the injury was considered minor.
The standoff began around 3 p.m. in Lynn, about 67 miles (107 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio border. Police said it ended after six hours. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital.
'I heard quite a few gunshots, several rounds of shots being fired, and it's just very scary,' neighborhood resident Bonnie Hobbs said.
