Standoff with gunman in eastern Indiana ends hours later

LYNN, Ind. -- A police officer was injured during a standoff with a man who fired a gun from inside a home in eastern Indiana's Randolph County, authorities said.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the state police said the officer was hit by debris from a round fired at him, but the injury was considered minor.

The standoff began around 3 p.m. in Lynn, about 67 miles (107 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio border. Police said it ended after six hours. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital.

'I heard quite a few gunshots, several rounds of shots being fired, and it's just very scary,' neighborhood resident Bonnie Hobbs said.