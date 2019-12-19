Slutsky returns to coaching in Russia with Rubin Kazan

KAZAN, Russia -- Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky is returning home after being hired by Rubin Kazan.

The new job follows mixed results in the English and Dutch leagues for Slutsky since he left the Russian national team following the 2016 European Championship.

Rubin says Slutsky has signed a five-year contract with the two-time Russian champion club, which is 13th in the Russian Premier League after a surprisingly poor start to the season.

Slutsky was fired less than three weeks ago by Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem. Before that, he was with CSKA Moscow from 2009 until 2016 - combining that with the Russia job - and spent six months in England with Hull in 2017.

