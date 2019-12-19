Rookie Will Grier will start for Panthers starter vs. Colts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell has announced that Will Grier will make his first NFL start Sunday at Indianapolis.

Grier replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost his past six starts and thrown 11 interceptions during that span.

A third-round pick out of West Virginia, Grier started the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Allen. He hasn't played since the preseason, where he was 34 of 61 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

With the Panthers (5-9) out of playoff contention, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the time 'felt right' to give Grier a shot.

'We think a lot of Will and that is why we drafted him where we did,' Turner said. 'We have been developing him all year. He has been ready to go since Week 3 (when he moved into the backup role). I think it is just good for him to get out and play.'

Turner said there will be no limitations on the playbook with Grier taking over at quarterback, adding that 'we will run the plays that work.'

Grier hasn't taken many snaps with the first team until this week.

'It's all about making quick decisions, reading the defense and taking what is there and not trying to press,' Turner said.

