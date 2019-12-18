Toronto's Marc Gasol leaves game with hamstring injury
Updated 12/18/2019 7:50 PM
DETROIT -- Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has left Wednesday night's game at Detroit with a left hamstring strain.
Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game.
Toronto was already without guard Fred VanVleet (right knee) on Wednesday night. Detroit got stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from injuries of their own.
Gasol has started all 27 games for Toronto this season.
