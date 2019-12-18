 

Dog mending after being tossed from moving car in Chicago

 
CHICAGO -- A dog that was badly injured after being thrown from a moving car in Chicago is recovering after surgery, an official said.

Witnesses said someone threw the 3-year-old bichon from a car on the city's South Side on Sunday night, WLS-TV reported. Police haven't caught whoever threw the dog from the car.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The dog, which has been named Elf, suffered a broken pelvis and dislocated hip but is mending at Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control, a nonprofit that works to save the lives of animals that end up with animal control, said Charlie Propsom, an official with the group.

"I am continually amazed by the inhumanity of people toward animals. It's just a shocker to me," he said..

The dog might have died if witnesses hadn't rescued him and called animal control.

"He's one lucky puppy, and it looks like he's going to do a full recovery," Propsom said.

Another nonprofit, Small Paws Chicago, is seeking donations to cover the dog's medical bills. It has found him a foster home and soon will put him up for adoption.

