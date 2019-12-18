 

Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/18/2019 3:46 PM

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.

