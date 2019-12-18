Grains mixed, livestock lower
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 1 cent at $5.5220 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .2 cent at $3.8860 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.8 cents at $3.0440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 3.6 cents at 9.2820 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.2240 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.4512 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost .48 cent at .7007 a pound.
