Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police said Monday they were examining surveillance video but had not made any arrests in the weekend slaying of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head as she walked home from work on the city's West Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Angie Monroy was walking behind a small group of people near the corner of 24th and Rockwell streets in the city's Little Village neighborhood at about 9:45 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The girl was pronounced dead on Sunday at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Guglielmi said that police were still trying to determine if the teen was the intended target or if the gunman was aiming at other people on the street but he said that Monroy had no criminal record and there is no indication she was involved with gangs.

'She was walking home after working in a store,' he said.

He also said that police have already recovered surveillance video but that officers were in the neighborhood on Monday looking for more.

No arrests had been made and no suspects identified as of Monday morning, he said.