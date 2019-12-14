Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies to 128-111 win over Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Wizards 128-111 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field. Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points, and Ish Smith and rookie Admiral Schofield scored 14 each for Washington.

Memphis built its lead late in the first half and then extended it to 21 early in the third. Solomon Hill, who was scoreless in the first half, converted all four of his 3-point shots in the third, as Memphis led 104-84 entering the final frame.

The Grizzlies would stretch the advantage to 24 in the fourth.

Memphis was able to build a 69-54 lead at the half as Clarke came off the Grizzlies bench for 19 points. Memphis was able to break the game open late in the second quarter with a 15-5 run, while shooting 64% in the half.

Beal had 15 points, but the Wizards couldn't match Memphis' shooting pace, connecting on 41%.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Isaiah Thomas, who was listed as questionable before the game, did not play, missing his fifth straight with a left calf strain. ... C Moritz Wagner also was out with a left ankle sprain. With Wagner out and Thomas Bryant suffering from a stress reaction in his right foot, little-used Ian Mahinmi was the only true center available and started. ... Davis Bertrans who had 32 points in Tuesday's game at Charlotte, was held to nine points. He had reached double figures in 12 of his previous 13 games.

Grizzlies: F Jae Crowder did not play, suffering from left ankle soreness. ... The victory snapped a seven-game home losing streak. ... Memphis is 7-0 when Brooks scores at least 20.

JAPANESE CONNECTION

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura and Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe were on the court at the same time in the second quarter, marking the first time in an NBA regular-season game that two Japanese-born players appeared in the same game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Detroit on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Miami on Monday night.

