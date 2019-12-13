 

Klopp extends contract at Liverpool until 2024

  • Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles prior to the group E Champions League soccer match between Salzburg and Liverpool, in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

    Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles prior to the group E Champions League soccer match between Salzburg and Liverpool, in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/13/2019 7:00 AM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) -

Liverpool has extended manager JÃ¼rgen Klopp's contract for a further 4 1/2 years, tying him to the Premier League club until 2024.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and led the team to the Champions League title last season.

Liverpool is currently in first place in the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 