 

Man who threatened Paris officers with knife 'neutralized'

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/13/2019 7:00 AM

PARIS -- Paris police say officers 'neutralized' a man who threatened officers with a knife Friday morning in the French capital's main business district.

France's BFM television said officers shot the man, lightly wounding him. Le Parisien newspaper said no officers were hurt.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 