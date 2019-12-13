Man who threatened Paris officers with knife 'neutralized'
PARIS -- Paris police say officers 'neutralized' a man who threatened officers with a knife Friday morning in the French capital's main business district.
France's BFM television said officers shot the man, lightly wounding him. Le Parisien newspaper said no officers were hurt.
