Pulisic voted USSF male player of year for 2nd time

CHICAGO -- Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation male player of the year, at 21 becoming the youngest to earn the honor for the second time.

Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004.

Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year. The midfielder and occasional forward received 38% of votes in totals announced Thursday, followed by forward Jordan Morris (35%) and Weston McKennie (13%).

Voters include national team coaches, players with national team appearances in 2018, the USSF board of directors and athlete council members, coaches in Major League Soccer, the United Soccer League, National Women's Soccer League, men's and women's national team coaches, select media and former players and administrators.

