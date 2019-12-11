Saudi Aramco starts trading after record $25.6 billion IPO

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, workers seen in Aramco's oil separator at processing facility in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set a share price for its IPO - expected to be the biggest ever - that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft. Associated Press

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, shows storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set a share price for its IPO - expected to be the biggest ever - that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft. Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco is now listed and has started trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday for the first time after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest ever in history.

The state-owned company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53. At that price, Aramco is the world's most valuable company at $1.7 trillion. That's more than the top five oil companies - Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP - combined.