Saudi Aramco starts trading after record $25.6 billion IPO
Posted12/11/2019 7:00 AM
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco is now listed and has started trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday for the first time after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest ever in history.
The state-owned company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53. At that price, Aramco is the world's most valuable company at $1.7 trillion. That's more than the top five oil companies - Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP - combined.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.