Hertha Berlin slams racist abuse of under-23 player Ngankam

BERLIN -- Hertha Berlin has condemned apparent racist abuse of its under-23 player Jessic Ngankam from Lokomotive Leipzig fans during their fourth-division game on Friday.

Hertha says on Twitter that, 'Ngankam was subjected to racist hostility during the game against Lok Leipzig. As a club, we are completely behind Jessic '» The incident was also noted in the match report and a preliminary investigation has since been launched by the league. Lok Leipzig have already given their own statement on the incident. #notoracism'

Hertha executive board member Paul Keuter says the club should have reacted sooner to the alleged abuse, 'but nobody should doubt our commitment against racism.'

Hertha player Jordan Torunarigha wrote on Twitter the club is '100% against racism and one shouldn't argue over why my club is just giving a statement now.'

The 19-year-old Ngankam, who is black, told broadcaster MDR that he was targeted with monkey chants by some fans in the visiting supporters' block and that he was called an 'ape' by an opposing player.

'Of course you're trained not to react or show emotion. But it still hits you,' Ngankam told MDR. 'Insults are unfortunately an everyday occurrence in football, and I can put up with them. But racist abuse is a no-go.'

Lokomotive criticized the abuse on its website, where it reminded its own fans that it has players within the club with roots in 32 countries.

'Only two colors interest us '" (club colors) blue and yellow,' Lokomotive said. 'Racism has no place among us and everyone knows that! If there are still people who call themselves blue-yellow fans and can't comprehend that, then it must be clear that (Leipzig district) Probstheida is no place for them.'

