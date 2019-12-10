 

Thomas out 4 games for violating substance abuse policy

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 12/10/2019 4:21 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The league announced Thomas' suspension Tuesday that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Thomas became a surprise contributor in the Redskins' secondary this season. He has played in 12 games and moved up the depth chart after the coaching staff decided to bench veteran cornerback Josh Norman.

The 26-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 out of Louisiana. It's unclear what the Redskins will do to fill his roster spot.

Washington is 3-10 and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

