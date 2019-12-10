 

MLB goes swoosh; Nike logos on upper right chest of jerseys

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 12/10/2019 8:10 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Baseball is going swoosh.

Nike's logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys this year, a far a more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously on sleeves.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.

Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.

