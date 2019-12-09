 

Real Madrid resting Ramos and Kroos against Club Brugge

  • Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday Dec. 7, 2019.

Updated 12/9/2019 1:45 PM

MADRID -- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will rest captain Sergio Ramos and midfielder Toni Kroos for their Champions League match against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Real Madrid has already secured second place in Group A and a berth in the knockout stage. Paris Saint-Germain won the group, and Club Brugge is already eliminated.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Forward Gareth Bale made the squad after missing Saturday's Spanish league match against Espanyol because of an injury. Also going to Belgium are Luka Modric and Brazilian teenagers VinÃ­cius JÃºnior and Rodrygo.

Defender Ãder MilitÃ£o is expected to replace Ramos in central defence, playing alongside Raphael Varane.

The other midfielders available for Zidane are Casemiro, Federico Valverde, and Francisco 'Isco' AlarcÃ³n.

