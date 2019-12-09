Mexico recalls Argentina ambassador for alleged book theft

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico recalled its ambassador to Argentina after a video surfaced suggesting he may have tried to steal a book from a Buenos Aires bookstore.

Ambassador Ã"scar Valero Recio Becerra 'has been ordered to return home,' said Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. The diplomat will be investigated by a government ethics committee.

If Recio Becerra is found to have stolen the book, Ebrard said he will be fired, noting there will 'zero tolerance for dishonesty.'

The video appears to show the diplomat tucking the book into a stack of papers he is holding and being stopped by security after passing a detector gate on the way out.

President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador said Monday the incident was 'regrettable," but warned against a rush to judgement.

LÃ³pez Obrador noted that Recio Becerra was both a career diplomat and had a long pedigree in Mexico's left.

The incident is especially embarrassing given LÃ³pez Obrador's main policy aim of promoting honesty among public servants.

But his administration has also imposed harsh cuts on pay and expenses for some diplomats.