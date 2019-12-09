 

Boy, 15, shot dead in Kokomo while with sister on drug deal

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/9/2019 12:18 PM

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot while accompanying his 22-year-old sister to a drug deal, Kokomo police said Monday.

Dalton Wayne Fisher died in the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after he and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, traveled to an apartment complex, police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Investigators determined Kyli Fisher went there to sell marijuana, but an altercation ensued with two men she was meeting and several shots were fired. police said. Witnesses told police they saw two men running from her car.

Kyli Fisher has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun and dealing a controlled substance, police said. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

Police still are searching for the two men seen running from the scene.

