 

Official: China hopes for US trade pact as tariff hike nears

  • In this photo taken Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, Chinese shoppers take photos of foreign performers outside an Apple store in Beijing. Investors are hoping that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal before new U.S. tariffs go into effect Dec. 15 on some popular products made in China, including smartphones and laptops.

    In this photo taken Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, Chinese shoppers take photos of foreign performers outside an Apple store in Beijing. Investors are hoping that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal before new U.S. tariffs go into effect Dec. 15 on some popular products made in China, including smartphones and laptops. Associated Press

  • In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, photo, Chinese parents and their children shop for toys at the American toy store FAO Schwarz at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington. The comment on Monday, Dec. 9 by a deputy commerce minister comes ahead of a possible U.S. tariff hike on Dec. 15.

    In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, photo, Chinese parents and their children shop for toys at the American toy store FAO Schwarz at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington. The comment on Monday, Dec. 9 by a deputy commerce minister comes ahead of a possible U.S. tariff hike on Dec. 15. Associated Press

  • In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, photo, a man and a child look at toy guns on display for sale at the American toy store FAO Schwarz at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington. The comment on Monday, Dec. 9 by a deputy commerce minister comes ahead of a possible US tariff hike on Dec. 15.

    In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, photo, a man and a child look at toy guns on display for sale at the American toy store FAO Schwarz at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington. The comment on Monday, Dec. 9 by a deputy commerce minister comes ahead of a possible US tariff hike on Dec. 15. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/9/2019 7:10 AM

BEIJING -- A Chinese official says Beijing wants a prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington.

A deputy commerce minister said Monday that Beijing wants 'satisfactory results as soon as possible.' The official gave no details of talks on a 'Phase 1" deal announced by President Donald Trump in October.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Another U.S. tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect Sunday. China announced Friday it was carrying out a promise to waive punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork.

Trump alarmed global financial markets last week when he said he might be willing to wait until after next year's presidential election to reach a settlement.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 