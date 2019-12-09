Correction: Opioids-Sacklers-Tufts story
Updated 12/9/2019 3:00 PM
BOSTON -- In a story December 5, 2019, about Tufts University's decision to cut ties with the Sackler family, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Tufts, erroneously reported that Richard Sackler is a current board member of Purdue Pharma. Richard Sackler left the board in July 2018.
