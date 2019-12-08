Purdue tops Northwestern 58-44 in Big Ten opener

Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) shoots between Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) and Sasha Stefanovic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Associated Press

Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) falls on to Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Associated Press

Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) makes a pass as he goes to the floor with Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Associated Press

Northwestern guard Pat Spencer (12) drives between Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) and forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Associated Press

Northwestern head coach Chris Collings calls for a time out as his team played against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Associated Press

Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) drives on Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Purdue defeated Northwestern 58-44. Associated Press

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots between Northwestern forward Robbie Beran (31) and forward Pete Nance (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Purdue defeated Northwestern 58-44. Associated Press

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) and forward Pete Nance (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Purdue defeated Northwestern 58-44. Associated Press

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) shoots over Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Purdue defeated Northwestern 58-44. Associated Press

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots over Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and forward Miller Kopp (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Purdue defeated Northwestern 58-44. Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Sunday.

The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.

Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd.

Jahaad Proctor added 10 points for Purdue, which won its seventh in a row over Northwestern.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.

Haarms, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. each had seven rebounds as Purdue held a 38-31 edge.

Purdue took a 45-32 edge with 7:21 left in the game on a driving layup by Stefanovic.

After Northwestern reeled off five consecutive points, Haarms answered with a layup.

Purdue, which shot 39% overall, held a 22-16 lead after an ugly first half as both teams suffered long scoring droughts.

After A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 14-13 with 7:44 left before the break, the Wildcats managed just one field goal the rest of the half.

Northwestern shot just 27 percent in the first half and 34% overall.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern will look to get its offense in gear and avoid another stumble against SIU-Edwardsville. The Wildcats already have suffered disappointing home losses to Merrimack and Redford.

Fresh from Wednesday's 69-40 rout of No. 5 Virginia, Purdue began defense of its Big Ten title with a lackluster victory.

UP NEXT

Northwestern faces SIU-Edwardsville in a nonconference home game on Sunday.

Purdue is at Big Ten opponent Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilermakers follow that with a nonconference game at Ohio on Dec. 17 and No. 24 Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.

___

