Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson out at least 10 games
Updated 12/6/2019 4:46 PM
TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will miss at least 10 games because of a leg injury.
The Swede underwent a CT scan Thursday after he was hurt Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
The team said Friday he was placed on long-term injury reserve, meaning he will be out at least 10 games or 24 days. He will be reassessed after the Christmas break.
Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season.
The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenseman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
