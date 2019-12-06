White Sox claim hard-throwing Tayron Guerrero off waivers
CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox claimed hard-throwing reliever Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.
Boasting about a 100-mph fastball, the 6-foot-8 right-hander went 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 52 appearances for Miami last season. He had 43 strikeouts over 46 innings.
The 28-year-old Guerrero has a 5.77 ERA in 113 appearances over parts of three seasons with San Diego and Miami. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 2.
The White Sox went 72-89 in their seventh straight losing season. But they believe they are poised for a turnaround with a promising young core. ___
