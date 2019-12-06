Victor Osimhen scores again as Lille beats Brest to go 3rd

Brest's Jean-Kevin Duverne, left, and Lille's Victor Osimhen battle for the ball during their French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Lille's head coach Christophe Galtier reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Lille's Victor Osimhen, second right, attempt head during his French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Lille's Victor Osimhen, left, reacts after scoring during his French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Lille's Victor Osimhen reacts after scoring during his French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Lille Metropole stadium, in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Associated Press

LILLE, France -- Victor Osimhen's ninth goal of the season powered Lille to a 1-0 win over Brest on Friday, lifting his team to third in the French league.

The 20-year-old Nigerian gave Lille the lead in the 17th minute, but Lille couldn't score a second goal despite dominating the game with 10 shots on target to Brest's one.

Osimhen's nine goals in the league place him behind only the 10 each of Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder and Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

Lille's third straight win moved the team from northern France to eight points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and three off second-placed Marseille. Brest was 12th.

Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon earned its biggest win since August, 4-0 over nine-man Nimes.

Nimes lost Theo Valls after just five minutes when he was red-carded for a high tackle.

Depay gave Lyon the lead with a 16th-minute penalty after a foul by Nimes' Pablo Martinez.

Worse was to come for Nimes when GaÃ«tan Paquiez was sent off just before halftime after collecting two yellow cards in as many minutes.

Nimes' outnumbered team clung on until Depay made it 2-0 in the 65th. Houssem Aouar and Joachim Andersen added to Lyon's tally.

Lyon rose to fifth, while the heavy defeat meant Nimes dropped to 20th and last place on goal difference.

